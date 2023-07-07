Major reconstruction of 32nd Avenue to close road until fall

Photo: Google Maps

A busy Vernon street will be partially closed until fall for roadworks on East Hill.

The City of Vernon says the major reconstruction project on 32nd Avenue will begin next week, between Pleasant Valley Road and 20th Street.

The work includes replacement of road, sidewalk, water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewers.

Construction is set to begin Monday and is expected to continue until this fall.

The road will be accessible to local traffic only during construction, with detours via 37th and 25th avenues.

Access to area businesses will remain open.

Motorists are advised to slow down and obey all traffic control signage.

The project to replace aging infrastructure is funded in part through the federal gas tax fund.