Learn to Fish Day Sunday at Kingfisher Interpretive Centre

Photo: Wayne Emde

If you ever wanted to learn how to fish, now's your chance.

The annual Learn to Fish Day is taking place at the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre near Enderby on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizer Perry Wainwright says the event will feature a variety of activities for the young – and young at heart.

Young children can 'fish' in a kiddie pond (like those found on fun days at elementary schools) set up just for them, while older children and teens can cast a line into a pond at the interpretive centre, 2550 Mabel Lake Rd.

“The pond has been stocked with 500 rainbow trout,” Wainwright says.

There will be experienced fishers on hand to offer assistance and tips to newcomers.

“They are all catchable sizes,” says Wainwright. “They are all ready to eat.”

Participants can also get their picture taken with their catch.

Other activities include lessons on river casting, river safety, fly tying, how to catch and release, and more.

People can head to the bug centre to identify various creepy crawlies or take part in the rock or wood painting programs.

“There is lots to do and lots of prizes,” Wainwright says.

The Learn to Fish day is also free.