Vernon walk-in clinic to close permanently at end of September

Photo: Google Street View

North Okanagan residents will have an even harder time accessing a doctor come Sept. 30.

That will be the last day of operation for the North Okanagan Medical Clinic located in the Vernon Superstore.

A note on the door of the clinic says a lack of available doctors is the cause of the closure.

The clinic has had to close several times for brief periods, due to lack of doctor availability.

While Interior Health does not oversee clinic operations, it acknowledged the closure is concerning, leaving only one walk-in clinic in a city where many do not have a family doctor.

“We recognize North Okanagan Medical Clinic’s upcoming closure is concerning for patients and are working collaboratively with the Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice and community partners to support primary care services in Vernon,” an IH spokesperson said in an email.

Residents can continue to access primary care services through their family doctors, family nurse practitioners or book same-day appointments at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre.

Alternatively, they can search for other community providers and clinics online.

On July 5, the province announced it is expanding the Health Connect Registry to better connect primary-care providers to people who need them.

Community pharmacies can also assist with routine and emergency prescription renewals. And, as of June 1, people in B.C. can get prescriptions from their pharmacists for contraceptives and medications to treat 21 minor ailments.

“While this does not replace a family doctor, it is a helpful support network people in B.C. can easily access,” IH said.

People can also call HealthLink BC at 811 to speak with a health service navigator, access health services and connect with a nurse, dietitian, exercise professional, pharmacist or, if applicable, a physician.

In Vernon, the Sterling Walk-in Clinic on 25th Ave., is still operating from noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

It's not known how many people the closure will impact, but according to the BC Family Doctor website, close to a million British Columbians, or one in five people, do not have a family doctor and cannot get one.