BC Conservative leader hosts meet & greets in Vernon tonight, Kelowna Sunday

Photo: Conservative Party of BC

Conservative Party of BC leader MLA John Rustad is coming to the Okanagan.

Rustad will host a meet and greet at the Elks Hall in downtown Vernon this evening.

The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Rustad is touring the province and will also be in Kelowna on Sunday.

He'll be at the Best Western Plus on Highway 97 for another meet and greet from 7 to 9 p.m.

His party says it is "dedicated to lowering taxes, balancing the budget, expanding natural resource development, scrapping the carbon tax, reducing health-care wait times, and cracking down on violent crime."

Rustad says he will also protect forestry, mining, and farming.

Rustad was born and raised in Prince George, and has served as MLA since 2005 in Nechako Lakes.