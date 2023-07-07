Return of live music at Vernon's Downtown Sounds

Chelsey Mutter

Downtown Sounds once again drew crowds to Vernon’s 30th Avenue Thursday evening.

Vernonites and visitors alike can venture to the 2900 Plaza, put on by the Downtown Vernon Association, to listen to live music.

DVA says party bands will be playing every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Kicking off the July iteration of the concerts was the Garcia Band. Next Thursday Diluted Mindz will play, followed by Krisandersband on July 20, and Feet First on July 27.

Last year, the Downtown Sounds evening concerts drew large crowds to 2900 Plaza.

The public is reminded to bring their own lawn chairs for the shows. Picnic tables are available but in limited numbers.

The DVA’s plaza block party has events throughout the week from Tuesday to Saturday, more information about events can be found here.

The band closed out their show by thanking the sound crew for their hard work.