Vernon Farmers Market rental rates triple - and will do so again

Jon Manchester

Vernon Farmers Market president Rachelle Zelaney says a tripling of the market's rental fees at Kal Tire Place is just the beginning.

The city, she says, has indicated those fees will triple again over the next decade.

Zelaney says this has already led to some vendors deciding they can no longer afford to take part in the market, and she predicts more will do the same in coming years.

Unlike residential rental increases, which are capped by the province, there is no control over commercial lease rates, says Zelaney.

The market's rental fees jumped from about $4,000 last season to $11,700 this year, a cost that had to be passed on to vendors by market management.

"They could tell us they want a million dollars, and there's nothing we could do about it," says Zelaney.

"And they're going to triple again over the next 10 years ... either we pay, or we don't have a spot."

The market had been in negotiation with the city and was a granted a one-year grace period that expired this year.

Still, Zelaney was "shocked and disappointed," and says when it came to the so-called "negotiations," the market was told "this is the price, and that's it."

"I don't know that the city sees the value of our organization – or others," she says.

Still, Zelaney holds out hope that council discussion of a recent rates and fees assessment may leave the door open a crack on future increases.

"We're in limbo, waiting to hear," she said Thursday.

The market's position went public with the publication of a chamber of commerce report calling for a complete overhaul of the city's facility rental policy.

Chamber president Robin Cardew said "fundamental shift needs to occur, with the city viewing non-profit events as a benefit to the community and not just its budget."

Zelaney says there is no other parking lot in Vernon that's big enough to host the farmers market, putting it between a rock and hard place.

"I feel strapped," she said.

Zelaney says the matter of rental increases affects not just the market, but all non-profit enterprises that may use city facilities.

"What's happening is the city is having to jack up its rates to subsidize when the buildings sit empty. If there were more bookings, the rates could (conceivably) go down."

She says higher rates will lead to fewer groups using facilities, and the few that do will have to pay more again.

The chamber wants its concerns added to council's July 17 meeting agenda.