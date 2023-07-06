No jail for former Kelowna firefighter convicted of voyeurism

Photo: Castanet Kelowna firefighter Jason Stoodley

A man who pleaded guilty to voyeurism for watching a minor in the shower will avoid jail time.

Former Kelowna firefighter Jason Stoodley was ordered Thursday in Vernon court to complete 40 hours of community service and pay a fine of $2,500.

He was also given 18 months of probation, during which he must keep the peace and be on good behaviour.

The incident occurred in Coldstream in 2022.

Stoodley was charged on July 3, 2022, after the teen girl became suspicious and set up her own camera, which caught him in the act.

He was seen to put his hands down his pants twice in the recording.

The judge said many of Stoodley's friends and family believed the offence to be out of character. However, his brothers have refused to have anything to do with him.

The identity of the victim cannot be revealed under a routine publication ban.

Stoodley was a longtime firefighter in Kelowna before being placed on leave without pay following his guilty plea in March.

He previously served in the military, with court assessments saying he suffers PTSD.

Prior to sentencing, Stoodley addressed the court, saying he was ashamed and remorseful of his actions, and that he “wish(es) the best for everyone I hurt.”

He must report to a probation officer and have no contact with either the victim or her mother.

He must also attend assessment and education programs, including a sexual offender course.

The judge noted Stoodley is a first-time offender and showed remorse while pleading guilty.

His likelihood of sexual recidivism was deemed low to moderately low.