Vernon fire department's FireSmart co-ordinator offers tips for safer gardens

Photo: FireSmart BC

Your garden can make your home more safe in the event of a fire.

And, no, you don't have to pave it over.

What you plant and where you plant it can make a big difference, Vernon Fire Rescue says.

The City of Vernon invites residents to consider FireSmart options by booking a free property assessment with VFRS FireSmart co-ordinator Wes Brassard.

"While there are no fire-proof plants, there are FireSmart options that are less prone to burning than others," says Brassard. "By making the right strategic choices in your yard, you can make your property more resilient to fire, which better protects your home, family and community."

What makes a plant fire-resistant?

Moist, supple leaves (ignite and burn slower)

Minimal dead wood or accumulated dead material

Open branching habits (less fuel for fire)

Fewer total branches and leaves (less fuel for fire)

Slower growing habits (less pruning required)

Water-like sap with little or no odour, or lower amounts of sap or resin material

What makes a plant highly flammable?

Contains fine, dry, dead material within the plant such as twigs, needles, or leaves

Loose papery bark

Stems, branches or leaves containing volatile waxes, terpenes or oils

Aromatic or strong-smelling leaves when crushed, or gummy/resinous sap

You can ask Brassard questions and book assessments Saturday, when he'll be at Nicholas Alexander Home and Garden Centre 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also find more information on how to FireSmart your property at www.firesmartbc.ca.