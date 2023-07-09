Vernon's VantageOne Credit Union pays out over $423,000 in member rewards

Photo: Jon Manchester

It's payback time, literally, at Vernon's VantageOne Credit Union.

The credit union says it has paid out patronage rebates and dividends to members for the 2022 fiscal year totalling $423,720.

The profit-sharing is unique to co-operatives like credit unions.

Rebates were calculated on deposit interest, service charges, and dividends.

Next week, branches will host a celebration of the payout and the credit union's 79th anniversary.

The credit union opened its first branch in Vernon in 1944.

It now has branches in Peachland, Armstrong, and Edgewood as well as Vernon.