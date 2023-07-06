Vernon Winter Carnival adds voice to call for overhaul of city rental fees

Photo: Livestar Entertainment Reklaws concert during Vernon Winter Carnival.

Vernon Winter Carnival is adding its voice to a call for an overhaul of city facility rental fees.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce released a report Wednesday stating its own survey data reveals "significant issues" with the rental of city-owned arenas, parks, sports fields and parking lots.

Topping that list: cost, followed by service levels, communication, maintenance, and more.

The carnival has previously expressed concern over rental fees for its events, many of which are at parks that are snow-covered and unused in the winter.

It also sought a break on fees to put on the Reklaws concert during this past February's carnival.

In an open letter to council, carnival executive director Kris Fuller says the chamber recommendation to create a task force to review city fees has her "full support."

"I firmly believe that implementing these measures will significantly contribute to bolstering economic development in our community," Fuller wrote.

She says a collaborative approach "will ensure that the interests of all stakeholders are considered, leading to fair and equitable changes to booking fees and customer service levels."

The terms of reference for the task force should include data from comparable communities and economic development strategies related to events, she adds.

Transparency and accountability are vital in the process, says Fuller, to ensure that public voices are heard.

She emphasized carnival's "desire to foster a positive relationship with the city," and added "thoughtful consideration and subsequent actions" from council are hoped to have a "significant impact on the economic well-being of our city."

"We look forward to witnessing the positive changes that will emerge from this endeavour."

The chamber said the facilities are community assets, but are not efficiently used.

"This is a missed revenue opportunity for local non-profits and businesses while events not held result in lost revenues for restaurants, hotels and retail," the chamber said.

The Vernon Farmers Market was given as an example. Its rates increased threefold this year for use of the Kal Tire Place parking lot.

"A fundamental shift needs to occur," the chamber said.