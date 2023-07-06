Celeb chef kitchen takeover comes to Predator Ridge

Photo: Facebook/Roger Mooking

Vernon's Predator Ridge Resort is hosting celebrity chef Roger Mooking for an intimate kitchen takeover experience.

Mooking is a chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and visual and recording artist born in Trinidad and raised in Canada.

He is the host of TV shows Man Fire Food, Heat Seekers, Greatest of America, and Everyday Exotic and has appeared as a guest judge on Chopped and Guy’s Grocery Games.

As a musician, he has released five solo albums and won a Juno Award as a member of the soul/R&B trio Bass Is Base.

Limited seats are available for the event, billed as a way to "experience a new and exciting way to dine, and meet new people" in a family-style dining environment.

Tickets for the "community-themed" dining experience are $198 including tax and gratuity.

The event will be held July 21 and 22 at Predator's Range Lounge & Grill, with seatings from 5:30 through 7:30 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to engage with Chef Mooking and discover the inspiration behind his dishes, gain valuable cooking tips and techniques, and indulge in thought-provoking conversation.

The menu includes a signature cocktail, sourdough bread and dips, Arctic char ceviche, 'eggplant celebration', jewelled Brussel sprout salad, creamy polenta, a grilled platter, B.C. spot prawns, and dessert.