$635,000 in improvements to Vernon's Ellison Provincial Park

A new trail and campground improvements are adding to users' experiences at Vernon's Ellison Provincial Park.

The new, three-kilometre Loopy Campers Trail for hikers and mountain bikers is a beginner trail connecting the campground to the upper parking lot.

The downhill portion of the trail is now open, and the uphill section is expected to open in mid-July.

Meanwhile, 30 new parking spaces and a bike pump track have been added to the upper parking lot.

The upgrades total $635,000.

Other recent additions at Ellison include accessible campsite furniture, new fire rings, water-line improvements, repaving, and accessible furniture at the beach.

"Ellison Provincial Park is one of B.C.'s natural treasures. We know people care deeply about provincial parks and want them stewarded effectively," says Minister of Environment George Heyman.

Located on Okanagan Lake, Ellison Provincial Park spans 220 hectares of forested benchlands above a rocky shoreline of scenic headlands and sheltered coves.

The park is a popular destination for locals and tourists who enjoy hiking, climbing, swimming, camping, boating and fishing.

"Ellison Provincial Park is a favourite in Vernon-Monashee for campers, mountain bikers, hikers, beachgoers, and families, including my own," says MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

"More people can get out to enjoy what the park has to offer through a new trail, and improvements to the campground and parking that will make this area more welcoming to people."

Park improvements were also announced at McDonald Creek Provincial Park near Nakusp, Mount Robson Provincial Park in the Rockies, and Lakelse Lake Provincial Park near Terrace, totalling $2.2 million including the Vernon project.