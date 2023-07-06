Chamber slams City of Vernon rental fees as farmers market hit with threefold increase

Photo: Vernon Farmers Market

The local chamber of commerce is calling on the City of Vernon to overhaul its facilities rental process.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce recently surveyed the community on experiences with renting city arenas, parks, sports fields and parking lots.

"It was clear through the responses that significant issues exist not only around the cost of renting taxpayer-owned facilities but also the level of service regarding communications, contract timelines and the condition of facilities," says chamber president Robin Cardew.

"These facilities are community assets, but they are not efficiently used for tournaments, trade shows, concerts or other events because of the booking process, cost and lack of maintenance in certain venues. This is a missed revenue opportunity for local non-profits and businesses while events not held result in lost revenues for restaurants, hotels and retail."

Cardew says the city is reviewing user fees, "but that is just one aspect of the issue. Improvements are also needed to customer service, processes, and maintenance."

The chamber suggests the city take the following steps:

Establish a task force including user groups to review booking fees and customer service levels.

Create terms of reference for the task force that include comparable data from other communities, economic development strategies involving events, and whether the booking process should remain within the recreation department or shift to another department.

Establish a budget for the task force and ensure access to city staff and consultants for administrative and technical support.

Establish a timeline for presentation of a task force report and recommendations at an open council meeting.

Among those surveyed by the chamber was the Vernon Farmers Market, which recently saw a threefold fee increase in rental of the Kal Tire Place parking lot.

"Why have fees increased for a vacant parking lot that does not receive any services or support from City of Vernon staff when the VFM is underway? Escalating user fees will negatively impact the non-profit's ability to operate as vendors depart because higher user costs are passed on to them," says Cardew.

In April, the chamber was preparing for its Community Expo at Kal Tire Place North when it discovered only the night before that another event was using the entire north parking lot for the weekend.

"The matter was ultimately resolved, but at no point had we received communication that the parking lot was unavailable for our vendors, or the thousands of residents expected to attend Expo," said Cardew.

"A lack of parking could have been disastrous and had we not become aware of the double-booking the evening before our event, it likely would have resulted in refunding over $30,000 in vendor fees and sponsorship. This situation also created hardship for the organization that had booked the parking lot."

The chamber notes non-profit organizations' events are economically significant, with Funtastic pumping more than $4 million into the local economy.

"Rather than the City of Vernon charging a fair market rate, it is charging a surplus of fees to these organizations to subsidize the city's budget shortfalls in other areas," says Cardew.

"A fundamental shift needs to occur, with the city viewing non-profit events as a benefit to the community and not just its budget. Lower fees and increased service levels will result in more events that benefit everyone, including the city's budget, through additional bookings and concession and beverage sales."

The chamber wants its concerns added to council's July 17 meeting agenda.