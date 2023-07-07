Business fires a 'concerning trend' in Vernon and elsewhere

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Tuesday’s suspicious fire that reduced six downtown Vernon businesses to rubble in a matter of hours, ignited outside the building shortly after two in the morning.

Overnight security is becoming a common fear among many business owners.

“There has been a marked increase in the number of outdoor fires occurring throughout the community over the last couple years,” City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier concedes.

“Vernon Fire Rescue Services is aware of the increase and is monitoring the situation closely.”

There have been several fires during the past year, though none as destructive as this week's.

Sept., 24, 2022, there was a dumpster fire outside the Sterling Centre that scorched the building's outdoor sign. It still hasn't been repaired.

November’s fire outside Vernon's Canadian Tire store caused so much smoke and sprinkler damage the business was closed for months.

On April 2, this year, a fire along the fence line at Kal Tire on Anderson Way burned a stack of tires before jumping to a shed in the yard.

At the time, Vernon Fire Rescue Service's quick response was credited with containing the fire from spreading further.

Last month, fires outside the heritage post office and in the recycling compactor at the Wholesale Club were also quickly extinguished by firefighters, and damage was minimal.

The problem is not unique to Vernon.

“Other communities are also experiencing an increase in the number of outdoor fires happening in their jurisdictions, under similar circumstances,” Poirier tells Castanet.

“We know this trend is concerning for community members and for our first responders.”

Poirier suggests residents and business operators can take some simple steps to reduce the risk of fire entering their buildings by applying FireSmart principles to their properties.

This includes removing any debris, pallets or combustible materials and ensuring dumpsters and fences are locked.

“We may not be able to completely eliminate fire risks, but by working together, we can reduce them,” she says.