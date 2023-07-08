Vernon Public Art Gallery's most important fundraiser of year set for July 19

Photo: Vernon Public Art Gallery

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is getting ready to host its most important fundraiser of the year with Midsummer's Eve of the Arts.

“Every year we need to raise $90,000 to continue our public programming,” explains VPAG’s executive director Duana Kennedy. The money raised during Midsummer’s Eve directly funds public programming which is built off the in-gallery exhibits. “The programs tie into exhibitions and allow people to participate on a deeper level with the art,” Kennedy says.

This year’s event will again take place on the grounds of Mackie Lake House and will provide plenty of buying opportunities.

Guests will have the chance to bid on original artwork donated by renowned artists including Heidi Thomson, Rick Bond, Gabrielle Strong, Briar Craig, Todd Shultz and exciting new contributors like Olga Retunska.

Kennedy shares there will be a “surprise artist” that night and an opportunity to take home a piece of Canadiana with a Toller Cranston print.

Along with a live auction hosted by professional auctioneer Don Raffan, there will be a silent auction with plenty of luxury packages and experiences. Everything from weekend get-aways to sailing or skydiving.

Seamus Powell will provide entertainment, Arrowleaf Cellars will provide wine and beer will be offered by Okanagan Springs Brewery.

Local Gumtree Catering and Uprooted Kitchen will be supplying the evenings hors d'oeuvres.

Kennedy calls the night an “extraordinary celebration of art, culture and community.”

Tickets for the July 19 Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts range between $75 and $125 and can be purchased here.