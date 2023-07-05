More info sought in fatal pedestrian collision on Highway 97A in Enderby

Photo: Google Street View

Police are seeking additional information on a collision in Enderby that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

The BC Highway Patrol has taken over investigation of the July 1 crash, which happened about noon on Highway 97A.

Harry Jones Jr., 62, a member of the Splatsin First Nation, was in the crosswalk at Canyon Road when he was struck by a Subaru Impreza.

Despite the efforts of bystanders and paramedics, Jones succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

BCHP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Moore says anyone with information, "including motorists who may have witnessed this collision or have dashcam video" is asked contact the highway patrol at 250-491-5354 and reference file 2023-2750.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 60-year-old Vernon man, remained on scene and was co-operative with investigators, Vernon RCMP previously reported.