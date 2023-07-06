Guided tours of Vernon's historic murals return for the summer

Photo: Museum & Archives of Vernon The 'Fisher Family' mural, completed in 2000, was based off the historic photograph, circa 1910, at the bottom of story.

A summer tradition is back with the return of downtown Vernon guided mural tours.

Starting July 11, the Museum & Archives of Vernon will offer tours Tuesday evenings and Friday mornings, rain or shine.

A trio of guides will lead walking tours back in time as the city's history is explored through the details of the murals.

"We are so pleased to bring the tours back for another summer," says Head of Archives Gwyneth Evans. "Especially since the museum building is closed right now as we undergo some much-needed renovations, they provide us with an opportunity to continue connecting with our community."

The guides will weave together stories of the individuals in the murals with historical references to businesses, architecture, and other interesting tales.

Together, the 28 murals represent one of the largest displays of public art in Canada.

Twenty-seven of the murals were completed by artist Michelle Loughery, beginning in 1998 when she approached the Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) with the idea of a youth engagement and downtown revitalization initiative.

"Loughery and her crew worked closely with our archives team," says Evans. "The murals are all based off of historic photographs in our archival collection, and the attention to detail is incredible."

"I think us Vernonites can sometimes take the murals for granted, since we pass by them every day as we are rushing from one thing to another. But when you take a moment to slow down and look at them closely, and learn just who the people staring back at you are, you develop a greater appreciation for our city's historic roots, as well as the efforts that went in to creating these murals."

Tours must be pre-booked.