RCMP seek information on suspicious downtown blaze that destroyed six businesses

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Police say they canvassed the surrounding area for witnesses and surveillance video while firefighters were still battling Tuesday's massive fire in downtown Vernon.

RCMP and firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of 29th Avenue and 30th Street about 2:30 a.m.

"When police arrived on scene, fire crews were hard at work to extinguish the blaze," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn.

"While the fire department was battling the fire, our officers canvased the area for potential witnesses or video surveillance of the incident. Based on information we learned at the scene, police are treating the fire as suspicious."

The Vernon North Okanagan Forensic Identification Section has completed its examination of the scene, and police continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Const. Josh Baron at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to CrimeStoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.