It wasn't just businesses that burned in Vernon fire – one person lost his home

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Another fundraiser has been launched for victims of Tuesday's devastating fire in downtown Vernon.

While several businesses were lost in the blaze, this GoFundMe campaign is for someone who lost their home.

Vernon Fire Chief David Lind said Tuesday that a resident and pet escaped the suspicious blaze, which gutted the multi-unit commercial building at the corner of 29th Avenue and 30th Street.

That resident was Greg Palmer.

He and his dog, Melvin, were unscathed in the fire – but they did lose everything.

Friend Stefanie Scambler started the online fundraiser for Palmer, who lived in a suite beside the Okanagan Eatery.

Patrons of the restaurant say his dog was a familiar sight to those who frequented the eatery.

"Greg and Melvin lived in a suite adjacent to the Okanagan Eatery, which suffered catastrophic fire damage early Tuesday morning, July 4th. Greg and his dog Melvin have lost everything and must start from scratch. Some of you know Greg as a regular at Marten Brewing and the Kal. Let's help Greg get back on his feet!" Scambler wrote.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had raised $1,380.

It's not known where Palmer is staying since the fire.