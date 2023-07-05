DVA sets up for 2900 Plaza, set to kick off Thursday

Chelsey Mutter

Downtown Vernon's 2900 Plaza party is back, starting tomorrow.

It’s the third year of the Downtown Vernon Association’s 2900 Plaza, which has closed down the 2900 block of 30th Avenue.

City and DVA crews were busy closing the street and setting up on Wednesday, a day later than planned due to Tuesday's downtown fire a block away.

DVA executive director Keelan Murtagh says events kick off Thursday, and will continue for the next two months.

“This is the third year ... we had the first year that was kind of hampered by some heat domes and smoke and some other, you know, pesky COVID pandemics. But last year, we actually had a really good time. And we brought 9,000 people down to the plaza over two months.”

Programming is back for pedestrians to enjoy, Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This year, Murtagh is hoping to see at least 12,000 people attend.

“What we're really hoping is that our evening entertainment brings people down ... Tuesday to Saturday, we're going to have live entertainment at six o'clock every night," he says.

“Saturdays we're going to have three instances of live entertainment, and then we're also going to have, new for this year, an artisan and craft market Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m.”

Also back, says Murtagh, is the artisan chair project. Residents can come check out the custom painted chairs, which will be auctioned off at the end of summer again.

He says his favourite part of the event is watching people enjoy the effort put into the plaza.

Thursday nights, Downtown Sounds concerts have attracted up to 700 people downtown, says Murtagh.

The 2900 block will be closed to vehicular traffic until Sept. 1.