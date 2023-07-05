RDNO announces picks of the people in housing design competition

Photo: RDNO

The People’s Choice winner has been chosen in the Regional District of North Okanagan's housing design contest.

The contest was held to encourage the creation of readily available secondary home plans to help address the chronic housing shortage in the region.

The Familiar Faces design received 912 of 1,351 votes cast for its single-storey design, and Karinya-2 won most popular in the two-storey category, getting twice as many votes as the runner up.

The RDNO launched the housing competition earlier this year in an effort to speed up the process for property owners wanting to build.

Residents can buy the building plans for 15 one- or two-storey homes for $1,000 each, not including tax, saving them time and money when it comes to getting secondary dwellings on the market to help ease the housing crunch.

“We’ve had our planners make sure they meet BC Building Code standards and match zoning requirements for height for each municipality,” says RDNO spokesperson Ashley Gregerson.

The plans are available for property owners in Armstrong, Enderby, Lumby, Spallumcheen and Vernon.

“The city of Nelson was the trailblazer, holding a housing design competition in 2018,” says Gregerson. “Edmonton offered their winning designers a plot of city land to build on,” she adds.

Those competitions saw an average of 30 design entries, so Gregerson was “blown away” with the 69 entries the RDNO received.

While all designs are pre-approved, Gregerson recommends property owners have conversations with their individual planning departments as not all municipalities allow for secondary dwellings.