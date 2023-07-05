Man's body found on forest road near Vernon; death deemed suspicious

Photo: RCMP

The RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over an investigation after the discovery of a body July 2 near Proctor Lake, north of Vernon.

The deceased man has been identified as 30-year-old Miguel Suzor.

His body was found on a forest service road, and his death has been deemed suspicious.



"Investigators ask for anybody who was in the area of Silver Star Road and Rogers Road on July 2, 2023, who saw anything of note, or who has video in the area, to please contact them," says Cpl. James Grandy with the RCMP's Southeast District.

"Further, if anybody has information regarding Suzor's whereabouts or actions during July 1-2, 2023, please contact investigators."

Police say the investigation is in its preliminary stages, and investigators do not currently know the circumstances that led to Suzor's death.

The investigation has not identified any suggestion of risk to the public.



Anyone with information is urged to call police at 1-877-987-8477.