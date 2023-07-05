Vernon man with 'complex sleep apnea' takes Tolko to BC Human Rights Tribunal to keep job

Photo: Tolko

The BC Human Rights Tribunal will go ahead with a hearing for a man with complex sleep apnea who claims his employer, Vernon's Tolko Industries, failed to accommodate him after he was diagnosed.

Tolko Industries applied to have the case dismissed, but the tribunal disagreed in a June 28 decision.

Paul Senger, a former Lavington sawmill worker, claims he was not allowed to go back to work after a doctor cleared his return.

Senger started as a saw filer with Tolko’s Lavington mill in 2013.

In February 2018, Tolko "conducted an investigation into whether Mr. Senger was properly following the appropriate safety procedures in relation to the equipment he works in and around," case documents reveal.

There was concern that Senger was "properly locking out relevant equipment prior to entering into a machine lockout area, and ensuring a buddy was present during the lockout process."

The findings led to Senger being put on paid leave with instructions to undergo an independent medical examination.

Results of the examination saw Senger placed on short-term disability. What followed was a diagnosis and treatment for "complex sleep apnea."

Senger's physician cleared him to return to work in November 2018, "initially on a graduated basis, with no graveyard shifts," the tribunal learned.

Further examinations were order by Tolko in an effort to confirm Senger's ability to safely return to work, and identified Senger as "not suited for safety-sensitive work."

Tolko proposed long-term disability, but in June 2019, Senger's doctor provided the opinion that he had "made a remarkable recovery" and "could return full to gainful employment at his previous position."

The company then asked for a third examination, but Senger never showed up for the appointment. Months later, the appointment was rescheduled and Senger returned to work for retraining and job shadowing in advance of his third examination.

Those results concluded that Senger "remained incapable of consistently safely performing the duties of his role." Tolko concluded that it had no positions available for Senger that he could safely perform.

Senger argues that even if he could not return as a saw filer, Tolko didn't fully explore all jobs available at the mill.

According to the tribunal, Tolko must show it was an "undue hardship" to find other work for Senger and that Senger was not entitled to a "perfect solution" outside of the company's posted vacant positions.

The tribunal decision to move to the next step does not guarantee a win for Senger, but does dismiss Tolko's application to have the case thrown out by BC Human Rights.