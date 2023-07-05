Vernon man who murdered Kelowna woman in 1998 denied parole

Photo: Miscarriage of Justice website Sebastian Peter Cerra.

A former Vernon man convicted in 1999 of the murder of a Kelowna sex trade worker in 1998 has again been denied parole.

Sebastian Peter Cerra was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life with no parole for at least 20 years in the death of Ruby Kirkpatrick on the side of Glenmore Road in an alleged dispute over drugs.

An appeal of his sentence was denied in 2004.

The Parole Board of Canada confirms a June 22 hearing again denied him full parole.

Cerra is now 67 years old.

Parole Board records show Cerra gave Kirkpatrick $40 to buy drugs for them. She went into a drug house, bought the drugs, but used them herself before returning empty handed.

Cerra then became enraged and beat and choked her until she lost consciousness. He left Kirkpatrick in a body of water, where she drowned.

The Parole Board noted Kirkpatrick "was a vulnerable, homeless, street-involved person who had just had a baby 12 days prior to her death."

Cerra pleaded not guilty and showed no remorse during his trial or sentencing.

The judge described the attack as savage and prolonged, and that it continued even after being interrupted by two witnesses.

His criminal history includes prior convictions for escaping custody and assault, along with drugs, break and enter, weapons, and threats charges that were either dismissed or stayed and did not result in convictions.

A psychological assessment from 2018 found Cerra to be manipulative and a continued high risk to reoffend "both generally and violently."

A 1999 assessment indicated that he met the diagnostic criteria for psychopathy.

Cerra has refused to engage in further programs and assessments – and as recently as last year claimed to have been wrongfully convicted and that "new DNA evidence" would exonerate him.

However, the Criminal Conviction Review Group dismissed Cerra's claims.

"Given that no significant changes have occurred in your case since the last assessment, little additional useful information would likely result from a new report. For these reasons, the board does not believe a new psychological assessment is required to conduct a fair risk assessment in your case," the Parole Board wrote in its latest decision.

His accountability and reintegration potential are both rated 'low'.

The board described Cerra as "superficial and evasive, with a grandiose sense of self and a tendency to minimize your past difficulties and portray yourself in a positive light."

He has been "generally non-compliant" in custody and has spent time in segregation.

Corrections staff characterized his risk in the community as "unmanageable."

A friend has offered Cerra a room in his home and financial support and, according to Cerra, has been granted power of attorney over his affairs.

In denying parole, the board noted that factors that contributed to Cerra's violence are still unknown. "This is primarily because you refuse to talk about your crime with those whose job it is to help you address the roots of your violence...

"What cannot be ignored in making this decision is your conviction for second-degree murder and psychological assessments of risk indicating that you pose a high risk for future offending."