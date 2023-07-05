Failure to yield while turning off Highway 97A results in charge and injuries

Photo: Warren Caruk

RCMP have laid a single charge after a three-vehicle crash at Powerhouse Road and Highway 97A Tuesday afternoon in Spallumcheen.

Police determined a vehicle traveling south on the highway was turning left and failed to yield to a northbound vehicle.

As a result of the collision, the vehicle turning left then hit a third vehicle that was stopped and waiting to make a right turn from Powerhouse Road onto the highway.

Paramedics transported the drivers of the first two vehicles to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The driver of the third vehicle was uninjured and the vehicle remained operable.

The driver of the first vehicle was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with failing to yield to traffic.