Air quality advisory issued for the Vernon area has been lifted

Photo: Contributed Views from Davison Orchards

The provincial Ministry of Environment has lifted the air quality advisory issued Tuesday for the City of Vernon.

The advisory was initially issued due to elevated concentrations of fine particulate matter.

"Changing meteorological conditions have improved conditions across the region," the ministry stated in a brief news release Wednesday morning.

The provincial air quality objective for particulate matter is 25 micrograms per cubic metre averaged over a 24-hour period.

The concentration in the Vernon area as of 8 a.m. Wednesday is 22.7. Levels in Kelowna and Kamloops are 8.2 and 8.1 micrograms per cubic metre respectively.