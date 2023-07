Vernon's downtown fire destroys shops and forces others to close

Tracey Prediger

Okanagan Eatery, Eunike boutique, Vernon Centre Pawn, Jax and Kings Salon and the iconic Costume Shoppe were all destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning.

When fire crews attempted to enter the building, they were pushed back by thick, heavy, black smoke. “They had to back out at that point,” says Vernon’s Fire Chief David Lind.

That’s when crews knew they had to set up for a defensive attack.

A 19-unit building was evacuated and power was shut off. Burning embers were airborne and the structure was completely engulfed. Lind says it was too late to save anything.

“Anytime a community has businesses that are lost or damaged, it’s a big impact to the community,” he says.

Many business owners arrived to find their shops without power or internet for several hours, and others were surrounded by police tape forcing them to close their doors for the day.

“I was going to go to Monashee Health Collective to my chiropractor,” says Sarah Logan, who heard about the fire but had gotten an electronic confirmation of her appointment. “I thought I’d come down and see if they were open.”

She says she is saddened by the impact this will have on the business owners.

GoFundMe pages are being set up as the loss from this fire is far reaching.

“Of course the shop owners, but also the people they employ, so it’s a big impact,” says Lind.

RCMP are now handling the investigation into the cause of the blaze, which is being deemed suspicious.