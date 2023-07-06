Fundraising campaigns grow for fire-destroyed Vernon businesses

Photo: Tracey Prediger

More GoFundMe campaigns have been created to support businesses destroyed in Tuesday's fire in Downtown Vernon.

Michelle Regnier, owner of the Cauldron, has started a GoFundMe to help her rebuild.

“I'm pleading to my community to please help me resurrect my dream from the ashes.”

Regnier says her small business was a place for people to heal, understand and fix their lives.

The Cauldron offered weekly free workshops and sought to build friendships, community, and self-esteem.

Another campaign was started by T. Kettle store manager Chelsea Zimmer at Village Green Shopping Centre, along with a PayPal fund and a cash donation box at the store.

She says donations will help all fire-affected businesses with any expenses they have during this time.

“Insurance payouts can take a while, and these businesses have expenses to cover until that happens,” Zimmer said in the GoFundMe page.

People can donate by GoFundMe here, visit the shop at Village Green, or send money via paypal to [email protected].

Fundraisers have also popped up for the Okanagan Eatery, Eunike Boutique, and a resident of a suite in the building.