Adorable doodle dog found abandoned in mountains near Vernon

Photo: Alana Shultz

It has been a remarkable turnaround for an adorable dog that was left — apparently abandoned — in the bush near Vernon.

Alana Shultz says the female doodle mix was found Saturday morning in the Noble Canyon area of Becker Mountain, on Bardolph Forest Service Road.

The dog was heavily matted and looked like it had been left in the wilderness or "very neglected" in its previous home, says Shultz, who runs the Vernon Collar Club.

Neal Rinta posted photos in the Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored) Facebook group showing the dog with overgrown, matted fur, and in dirty condition.

He said the dog was hanging around trucks that went up the mountain yet had no owner nearby.

Shultz says a friend brought the dog to her and Wet Spot grooming gave the dog, named Angel by her rescuers, a thorough cleanup.

"We cut five inches of pelt off her back," says Shultz.

She estimates the dog had been neglected for up to two years given the length and weight of its matted fur.

"She lost half her body weight from the fur we cut off," said Shultz.

Three-inch chunks of hair were cut from the dog's legs.

"It looked like she'd been trying to chew them off," says Shultz.

On Sunday, Angel was taken to Creekside Animal Clinic, where she was checked over, and is now in the care of the dog control.

"It's hard to say if she was lost or dumped, but there were signs she had a lead on that she must have chewed off, so maybe she was tied to a tree and left in the bush," says Shultz.

"It's super sad."

But, Angel looks much happier and healthier after some TLC and is "super sweet," says Shultz.

She suspects Angel may have been dumped from a puppy mill because the condition of her body was a dead giveaway that she had recently had puppies.

"Dog control and SPCA will continue with her care ... and finding her a suitable and loving home," Shultz wrote in a post on the Vernon & Area Community Forum.



"Thank you to everyone who helped her and especially Emily Koury for finding Angel at Becker and Hailey Gauthier for grooming her."