Irrigation irritation between Vernon trailer park residents and property owner

Photo: One residents lawn

No irrigation water is causing irritation and stress for some residents of Vernon's Crown Villa Mobile Home Park.

Residents say the inability to water their lawns is creating a fire hazard, and they’re worried they will lose their homes. They own their trailers, and pay monthly to rent the land the trailers sit on.

One resident, Lisa, says she was told by the property owner to attach a hose to their indoor sinks to water their lawns. Residents still have access to drinking water inside their trailers.

Property owner, Carol Goldstone says she’s paying the Southern Vernon Irrigation District (SVID) for irrigation water. She says she’s been told by SVID she needs to pay a further licensing fee to the provincial government to be allowed to deliver that water to residents.

Something she says, she can’t afford.

Regional District of North Okanagan confirmed it provides water utilities to the trailer park through SVID, but says the license is held by RDNO. Spokesperson, Ashley Gregerson, said property owners do not require additional licences to access irrigation water.

“Customers connected to this system can have their water turned on so long as the on-site system, which is the property owner’s responsibility and located on the private property, does not have an unrepaired leak,” Gregerson explained.

Ministry of Forest confirmed it would only require a licence if the domestic well on the property was used to supply residents with domestic water.

As for the irrigation, the ministry told Castanet that a leak was found on the property causing RDNO to shut off access to the water. It says access can be restored as soon as the leak is fixed and the RDNO is notified of the repair

In the mean time, residents are worried about the state of their lawns with dead grass a fuel source.

“We're all bone dry, and we can't be bringing hoses through the houses, so we can water our lawns,” said Lisa.

She added residents are responsible for keeping good care of the lawn, but questions how they can do so without access to water.

This isn't the first time residents of Crown Villa have taken issue with Goldstones property management practices. In a Castanet interview last spring, residents said complaints of “raw sewage running down the streets” were ignored for six months.

Interior Health deemed the issue a health hazard and stepped in to expedite the septic field repairs.

Goldstone told Castanet she will be fined if she turns the water on for residents, at the time citing the licence as the issue.