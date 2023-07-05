Vernon consignment store destroyed in fire, along with client's items

Photo: Shawn Goodison Photography

A second GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a business destroyed in Tuesday's massive downtown Vernon fire.

Shayla Cole created the fundraiser for her mother, owner of Eunike Boutique.

"As most of you know, there was a devastating fire that engulfed a few of our local downtown businesses," Cole says on the fundraiser page.

"One of those businesses was my mom's consignment store, Eunike Boutique. We took over the store after shopping at it for years.

"We fell in love with the shop, and it was always my mother's dream to have a store of her own. When the old owner told us she was selling, we knew it would be perfect for my mom. This shop is where my mom has spent all of her time and was where she planned to spend for the rest of her working career. This store is very dear to our hearts."

The entire building was gutted Tuesday, in a suspicious fire that started about 2:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the blaze, which also destroyed the Okanagan Eatery and other businesses.

Cole says her mother didn't have insurance.

"Silly, I know, but this is where we're at. ...She never thought something like this would happen."

Because of the consignment nature of the shop, clients will be wanting the money for their items that were lost in the fire, says Cole.

"My mom is such a hard working woman and grandma, and we are completely devastated for her. She sat downtown at 4 a.m. watching her store burn, in tears."

Cole said the family appreciates the many kind messages "during this hard time."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign had raised $750.