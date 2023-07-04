Three-vehicle crash cleared on Highway 97 at Powerhouse Road in Armstrong

Photo: Warren Caruk

Firefighters were on their way back to Armstrong after helping the Vernon fire department battle a downtown blaze when they were called to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 97A.

The call came in just after noon on Tuesday, and when crews arrived they found two cars and a pickup had collided at the intersection of Powerhouse Road.

“When the call came in, it sounded like it was going to be a lot worse,” says Fire Chief Ian Cummings.

Thirteen members of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department attended the collision.

Cummings says a mother and two children in the pickup were unharmed, while occupants of the two other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

BCEHS responded with two ambulances in total. Paramedics cared for and transported two patients to hospital in stable condition.

The accident scene has been cleared, and the road is open to traffic.