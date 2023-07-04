RCMP say pedestrian died after being struck in Enderby crosswalk

Photo: Facebook/Enderby Residents

RCMP confirm a 62-year-old Enderby man died in a collision Saturday on Highway 97A.

The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Highway 97A and Canyon Road in Enderby, about noon.

Despite the efforts of bystanders and paramedics, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

He has been identified on social media as Harry Jones Jr., a member of the Splatsin First Nation.

"The initial investigation suggests the vehicle was travelling north on Hwy 97A and struck the pedestrian in the marked crosswalk," says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn.

The highway was closed in both directions while first responders worked at the scene.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 60-year-old Vernon man, remained on scene and was co-operative with investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.