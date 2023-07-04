GoFundMe campaign launched for owners of fire-destroyed Okanagan Eatery

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A GoFundMe campaign has already been launched for the owners of a downtown Vernon restaurant destroyed by fire Tuesday.

The fundraiser had already raised $4,905 as of 1 p.m., in support of owners Chelsea and Dustin White.

Close friend Abby Lagerquist organized the fundraiser and says the couple had shared a passion for the food industry for years before taking a chance and opening the Okanagan Eatery.

“Opening during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, a young new family poured their heart and soul into opening up what has been known as the brunch spot of the Okanagan," says Lagerquist.

The eatery had just celebrated its second year of operation and often sold out menu items on a near daily basis.

Lagerquist says the duo are two of the most hard-working people she’s met. The pair has a two-year-old son, Rowen, and all proceeds will be going to the young family.

She says the eatery has insurance, but it won’t cover everything.

“They survived a worldwide pandemic, thriving in an industry with one of the lowest success rates. Their perseverance and talent helped them navigate through it all.”

The restaurant was more than a business, but a dream, says Lagerquist.

“This young family and employees will be out of work, and everything they have worked for is up in smoke,” she wrote.

Okanagan Eatery posted to its Instagram story early Tuesday morning saying: "Actually no words. Guess that's it."