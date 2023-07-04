Vernon unable to reach recreation funding agreement with Coldstream, RDNO

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon has been unable to reach an agreement with Coldstream and the Regional District of North Okanagan on recreation services funding. And that means some people could soon pay more to use facilities in the city.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, the City of Vernon will be solely responsible for funding and providing rec services.

Funding participants agreed to renegotiate the agreement last year, with a deadline of June 30.

The city says they have not reached “a consensus” on new terms, and the current agreement will expire on Dec. 31.

“City council has been clear and consistent in its communications with the other participants regarding its interest in reaching a new and equitable agreement,” Mayor Victor Cumming says in a press release.

“It is unfortunate that new terms could not be reached ... by the June 30, 2023, deadline.”

The city says the current agreement gives all Greater Vernon residents equal access to recreation facilities and services.

But, council has now told administration to look into implementing a tiered user fee system.

Vernon residents would have access at a lower cost and early access to registrations, while those in Coldstream and RDNO Areas B and C would pay more.

“The city is inviting any communities outside of Vernon who may be interested in participating in recreation services at the same level as City of Vernon residents to establish fee for service agreements,” says Cumming.

Minimal tax implications are expected from the current service agreement ending.