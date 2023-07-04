North Okanagan massage therapist facing sexual assault charge

Photo: Jon Manchester

A former North Okanagan massage therapist faces a charge of sexual assault.

It's not clear if the charge relates to Dennis Desrochers' practice.

But, previously, the Enderby resident surrendered his licence to practise after admitting professional misconduct involving seven patients.

A College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia disciplinary action dated May 4, 2022, noted Desrochers agreed to cancel his registration with the regulatory body for five years.

The alleged incidents spanned from 2011 to 2018 and involved female clients who he admitted to disrobing improperly and in some cases massaging their chests and breasts unnecessarily.

Derochers had previously been reprimanded by the college, fined and forbidden from giving breast examinations to patients.

He acknowledge professional misconduct for giving the breast examinations, something well outside the scope of massage therapy in B.C.

Derochers will be able to apply for registration May 4, 2027 – but he “will not have an automatic right to registration.” It would be considered by the regulator’s registration committee.

He is scheduled to appear in court July 18.