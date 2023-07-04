217428
Photos: Firefighters battling spectacular blaze in downtown Vernon

Firefighters continue to battle a major blaze in downtown Vernon.

Here's a selection of photos from the fire, which has firefighters from both Vernon and Armstrong-Spallumcheen fighting blaze on the 2800 block of 30th Street.

A cause of the fire is not yet known.

