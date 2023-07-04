Large Coldstream power outage caused by crash on Kal Lake Road

Photo: Edward Hardy

A serious car crash knocked out power to a large area of Coldstream and Vernon early Tuesday.

The car was heavily damaged in the collision with a power pole on Kalamalka Lake Road about 1:30 a.m.

The crash happened near Pryce Landscape Products and has the power pole leaning at a precarious angle.

The outage is affecting 2,217 customers west of Highway 6, east of Highway 97, north of Kal Lake Road, and south of Pottery Road.

BC Hydro crews are on scene, and power is estimated to be restored by 2 p.m.

It is believed to have triggered a second, smaller outage affecting 63 customers east of Browne Road, north of Mount Tanner Place, west of Aberdeen Road, and south of Pottery Road.

It's also estimated to be restored by 2 p.m.

It's not yet known if anyone was seriously injured in the crash.