Firefighters battle major blaze in downtown Vernon; fire deemed suspicious

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.

Power has been restored to the south side of 30th Avenue on the 2900 block, which would account for nearly all remaining businesses affected by the downtown Vernon power outage around the scene of this morning's fire.

Power was restored earlier to the north side of the street and to the 3000 block.

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

An air quality advisory has been issued for Vernon due to this morning's major downtown fire.

The Ministry of Environment and Interior Health say high concentrations of fine particulate matter are hanging over the city as smoke lingers from the blaze.

Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with diameters of 2.5 micrometres (μm) or less.

The level in Vernon this morning is 29.6 micrograms per cubic metre. That compares to 9.4 μg/m3 in Kelowna.

Exposure is a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults.

Those with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider. Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

The City of Vernon says one structure with multiple business units was involved in this morning's major downtown fire, which has been deemed suspicious.

"Crews have contained the fire, keeping it from spreading to adjacent buildings. The Kekuli Centre apartment remains evacuated as a precautionary measure," the city says.

The roof of the building has collapsed and exterior walls burned through, making it difficult for firefighters to attack the interior of the building, says Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink.

"Heavy equipment is now being brought down to the site to assist with tearing down walls. This will help crews gain better access to the interior so they can attack hot spots. Crews will remain on scene for several more hours."

City utility workers attended the scene to clear storm drains of debris, and BC Hydro is helping to restore electricity to nearby buildings.

No injuries have been reported.

"The fire is suspected to be suspicious, and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is leading the investigation," says Hofsink.

UPDATE: 5:50 a.m.

Vernon firefighters continue to battle a major structure fire in the city's downtown core.

About 2:30 a.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to the blaze on the 2800 block of 30th Street.

"Multiple structures are fully involved, and all available fire resources are on scene. Additionally, apparatus and firefighters from the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department are on scene to assist with the response," the City of Vernon says.

Residents in the nearby Kekuli Centre apartments have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The following roads are closed to traffic and pedestrians:

30th Street between 25th Avenue (Highway 6) and 30th Avenue

29th Street between 28th and 30th Avenues

27A Avenue between Highway 6 and 28th Avenue

Heavy smoke is drifting across the city.

RCMP, paramedics, BC Hydro, FortisBC, and city utilities staff are also on scene.

The city has activated its Emergency Operations Centre to assist with response efforts.

Photo: Stephen Zopf

ORIGINAL: 5:10 a.m.

A downtown Vernon building went up in flames overnight.

The commercial building at the corner of 30th Street and 29th Avenue was gutted by flames early Tuesday.

The building contains the Okanagan Eatery restaurant and the former Costume House shop among other businesses.

At this time, it's not known how many of those businesses have been destroyed, but the building appeared to be heavily damaged in the blaze, which firefighters are still battling.

The blaze sent a massive plume of smoke above the city, and the smell is lingering across Vernon. Flames can be seen coming through the roof of the building.

It's not known what time the fire started, but it knocked out power in a large swath of Vernon about 2:30 a.m.

BC Hydro had power restored to parts of the affected area by about 4 a.m.

Meanwhile, another outage is affecting residents in both Vernon and Coldstream. That one is caused by a motor vehicle accident and is affecting 2,217 customers from Kalamalka and Pottery roads to Highway 6 and Highway 97.

Firefighters were using ladder trucks to spray water on the fire from above, and roads are closed in the vicinity.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.