Firefighters battle major blaze at downtown Vernon commercial building

Photo: Stephen Zopf

A downtown Vernon building went up in flames overnight.

The commercial building at the corner of 30th Street and 29th Avenue was gutted by flames early Tuesday.

The building contains the Okanagan Eatery restaurant and the former Costume House shop among other businesses.

At this time, it's not known how many of those businesses have been destroyed, but the building appeared to be heavily damaged in the blaze, which firefighters are still battling.

The blaze sent a massive plume of smoke above the city, and the smell is lingering across Vernon. Flames can be seen coming through the roof of the building.

It's not known what time the fire started, but it knocked out power in a large swath of Vernon about 2:30 a.m.

BC Hydro had power restored by about 4 a.m.

Meanwhile, another outage is affecting residents in both Vernon and Coldstream. That one is caused by a motor vehicle accident and is affecting 2,217 customers from Kalamalka and Pottery roads to Highway 6 and Highway 97.

Firefighters were using ladder trucks to spray water on the fire from above, and roads are closed in the vicinity.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.