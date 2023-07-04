Return of the Raptors to Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Chelsey Mutter

Birds of prey are back at Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

The Raptors will be at the centre from Tuesday to Sunday, this week. It’s an organization that looks to inspire conservation and protection of wildlife species.

Kaitlin Ingram-Reid, with the Raptors, says people will be able to get up close and personal with the creatures.

“We work with raptors and all raptors are birds of prey, but not all birds of prey raptors. So they're very specialized group of birds of prey, but they're all obligate carnivores. So they're all eating meat and they're all hunters."

They’ll be two different types of presentations for people to attend.

The first is a flight demonstration, which has no contact with the birds, but they’ll fly through the audience. They take palace at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily, and all ages are welcome. Bench seating is provided on a first come, first serve basis, the public is encouraged to bring it’s own seating.

People wanting to get up close and personal with the birds can book an encounter demonstration which will allow closer interaction, these are limited to groups of six or less. There’s four chances to book an encounter, at 9:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:45 p.m. or 3:00 p.m.

Children ages eight years and up can attend the encounter demonstrations.

Ready for their close-ups are five different birds who are trained to be around humans. The raptors have travelled from Duncan BC to visit Vernon.

The Nature Centre is reminding the public that no animals are allowed onsite and no food or drink is allowed for demonstrations.

"They're quite common. I mean, there's so many Raptors out there that you'll see hunting from Red Tails to Bald Eagles and Ospreys and things like that. So you'll probably see them around," explained Ingram-Reid.

"And one of the goals that we have at the Raptor Center is we want to inspire people to keep their eyes skyward and keep a lookout for these birds because they aren't as seen. It's nice to know if they're around as well."

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased here.