Vernon man requires facial reconstruction after blow from tire iron

A Vernon man is recovering after being assaulted with a tire iron.

The man required reconstructive surgery on his face after the June 23 attack in downtown Vernon.

He and a couple of friends were riding e-scooters late that night when they stopped at Polson Park.

A large group of what appeared to be teenagers was hanging around the skatepark, and the group got into an altercation after one of the youths stole some beer the adults had been taking home on one of the scooters.

A punch was thrown, and then the swarm descended on the trio, who fled in the direction of St. James Church.

The mob caught up with them at the bottom of the stairs on East Hill on 28th Avenue.

That's where the 29-year-old victim was clobbered with the tire iron.

"He had to get a titanium plate and screws in his face," his sister says.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, says he can't eat solid food and has been on a liquid diet since the incident.

As time has passed, his sister says she's going public in hopes someone knows who perpetrated the attack.

Police opened a file on the assault, but the victim admits he didn't tell RCMP until after a friend had taken him to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

"We are so lucky he isn't dead," his sister told Castanet, appealing for anyone with information to come forward to authorities.

"Please help us to stop these monsters from hurting our family members," she said, warning parents to not let their children hang out at the park late at night.

"If we don't come forward, then one day, someone's brother, son, cousin or friend will die from these violent acts," she said.

She described her brother as "the sweetest guy" and "not a fighter."

The tire iron blow "busted my cheek wide open," he says. "It broke my jaw."

He didn't lose consciousness, but even though he was stunned, "I knew I'd been busted up pretty good."

He won't be able to eat solid food for four to six weeks as his injuries heal, and meanwhile he has been unable to work, but may have to go back to work within days, on light duty, for economic reasons.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more details on the investigation.