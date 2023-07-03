Vernon's Funtastic festival winds down today after 'epic' weekend

Photo: Funtastic Sports Society

Vernon's massive Funtastic slo-pitch tournament is winding down today.

Funtastic Sports Society president Jamie Austin final numbers on attendance at the music festival won't be known for a couple of weeks, but he's well pleased with how events unfolded over the Canada Day weekend.

This year, the tourney winds up today, due to the holiday falling on Saturday.

"There's no hard numbers yet," Austin said from the DND grounds. "We're winding down today."

A total of 128 teams took part in Vernon and Enderby, up from 108 last year.

"We're hoping to build on that for next year," says Austin.

As for the music festival, Austin says: "Saturday was epic. Everyone was having a good time ...

"I haven't seen the beer garden that busy in years."

The final games are still going on, and tear-down will begin this evening, as soon as the beer garden closes. A volunteer appreciation party will also take place this evening.

"Then, it's time to take a little break," says Austin.

This event marked the 37th year for Funtastic.