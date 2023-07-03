Enderby collision victim identified as well-known Splatsin man

Photo: Facebook/Enderby Residents

The victim of a pedestrian highway collision in Enderby on Canada Day has been identified as a member of Splatsin First Nation.

Castanet readers and social media identify the victim as Harry Jones Jr.

Jones was killed crossing Highway 97A.

The incident closed the highway for several hours on Saturday.

Police and the first nation have yet to issue any statement on the incident.

Jones is said to have been well known in the community.

"The Splatsin community is in mourning," one resident told Castanet, calling for a pedestrian-controlled crosswalk to be installed at the busy area near the Quilakwa gas station and Enderby Flea Market.