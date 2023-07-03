Vernon counter-protester's Canada Day 'greeting action' goes smoothly

Photo: Korry Zepik

A man who was left bloodied and bruised after a confrontation at a Vernon rally in 2022 says his Canada Day 'greeting action' went much more smoothly.

Korry Zepik was joined by one other person at Polson Park as they held signs reading: "Our country, our flag," "It's your flag, too," "Happy birthday Canada," and "Bully-free zone."

Zepik was the man beaten last fall for counter-protesting an anti-mandate rally at the corner of Highway 97 at Polson Park.

This time, there was no such violence.

He set up at the fountain at 11 a.m. and moved to the Okanagan Science Centre corner when the weekly crowd of protesters arrived.

He says he was flipped the bird by one person, but others gave him the thumbs up and waves.

"Someone screamed at me that, among other things, I was a dumb hick and that I should pay attention to the facts. I yelled back that I wasn't with the convoy people, that my point was the exact opposite, that we were already here and they just showed up. He had a double take at my signs and was extremely apologetic," says Zepik.

"It was evident that there were far less people with flags on their cars. It seems that folks are still pretty worried about being labelled as convoy people. It's sad that such a small minority can do so much damage to a country's self respect."

The weekly protests, started during the COVID-19 pandemic to oppose vaccine mandates, have continued on unabated, but have expanded their reach to protest a number of different issues.

Zepik says he was heartened by an interaction with a passing motorcyclist in which the burly biker "looked over at Terry's, 'This Land is your Land This Land is My Land' sign. He seemed kind of surprised and a bit shaken. Looking straight at her, he put his fist over his heart, nodded solemnly and slowly lowered his head."

He described the day as a "feel good experience."