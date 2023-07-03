Jerry goes soaring through the sky to celebrate 95 years alive

Chelsey Mutter

It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's Jerry Blumenschein.

A retired fighter pilot during the Korean War, Blumenschein was in Vernon this weekend, skydiving for his 95th birthday.

He went to Skydive Okanagan to celebrate the milestone with a little bit of adventure.

Blumenschein and his granddaughter jumped out of a plane Sunday to mark the occasion. But it’s not the first time the duo has done so.

“We went for his 85th, which was my 19th. I’m turning 30 this year, so it’s kind of a big milestone for both of us,” explained Danielle Blumenschein, Jerry’s granddaughter, after their jump.

"I am so lucky to have a granddaughter like Danielle," said Blumenschein.

He said he was thankful for everyone's support during the jump. And that he had great instruction from the team at the skydiving business.

It was a great way to celebrate another year closer to 100, which is when Blumenschein says he'll be jumping next.

"Well, first 40 seconds, you're in freefall, and after that, is the regular jump. I felt great coming in.

Danielle says she and her grandfather have always been extremely close, and he's continued to be an inspiration for her.

"I can only hope that when I'm 95 I'm gonna be able to live a life like he's living now. And I'm trying to do that. So we'll see what happens," said Danielle.

Blumenschein had some advice for anyone hoping to be as cool as him when they reach 95. His opinion? Stay active, and keep going on adventures.

He retired from flying fighter jets at 45, and now has a financial business that he says keeps him busy.

Travelling the world with his wife, has been another thing keeping him young.

"I'm so lucky to be alive. And I'm more than anything. I'm so lucky to have a wife who is a loving and gentle person," said Blumenschein.

"And it's just been a great life."