10th Annual Okanagan Military Tattoo Returns to Kal Tire Place in Vernon

The 10th annual Okanagan Military Tattoo is set to take place on July 29 and 30 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

Guests can expect two hours of heart-pounding, fast-paced family entertainment.

Military Tattoos traditionally provide civilians with a unique opportunity to witness the precision and professionalism of those who have dedicated their lives to the defense and security of their country.

In recent times, Tattoos have become more inclusive, with civilians participating in athletics, music, dancing, and choirs.

The term "Tattoo" originated from a European tradition dating back to the 17th century when Low Country innkeepers would yell "doe den tap toe," meaning "turn off the taps," as the fifes and drums of the local regiment signaled soldiers to return to their quarters.

This year's Okanagan Military Tattoo will feature several performances, including the RCMP "E" Division Pipes and Drums, in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the founding of the RCMP.

Headliners also include the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy and the regimental band of the 15th Field Artillery. Additionally, contingents from the Canadian Scottish Regiment, the Seaforth Highlanders, the Queen's Own Cameron Highlanders, BC Dragoons, Rocky Mountain Rangers, Okanagan Tattoo Dancers, Singers, City Dance performers, and local First Nations will all participate in this grand celebration.

The primary focus of the Okanagan Military Tattoo is to pay tribute to military members and their families, both past and present.

The event holds particular significance in Vernon, as it is home to an expansive DND facility that has trained tens of thousands of soldiers and cadets for over 100 years.

Tickets for the Okanagan Military Tattoo are currently available for purchase at TicketSeller in Vernon, both in person and online at Ticketseller.ca.

For more information you can visit okanagantattoo.ca.