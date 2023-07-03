Vernon youth to compete for spot as a BC Youth Ambassador

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival

Vernon's Piper Cahoon will compete in the BC Ambassador Program this month.

She hopes to be one of three chosen to represent the youth of the province.

The position would see Cahoon travel across the province.

After five years, the BC Ambassador Program has returned to nurture young leaders, assist with post-secondary expenses, and forge friendships across the province.

In 2020, Cahoon was crowned as Princess Silver Star in the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program and is now able to take part in extended programs and events.

The Queen Silver Star program recognizes exceptional qualities in young women and emphasizes public speaking, volunteering, and community involvement.

Vernon Winter Carnival says it sees these qualities in Cahoon, and awarded her with a $100 prize.

"Piper Cahoon exemplifies the qualities we value in our youth – leadership, compassion, and a dedication to making a difference," said carnival executive director Kris Fuller.

"Her success in the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program and acceptance into the BC Ambassador Program are testaments to her exceptional abilities and commitment to community involvement. We are incredibly proud of Piper and look forward to witnessing her continued growth and success."

"I am excited and a little bit nervous to be going to this conference," says Cahoon. "No matter who wins, I am just proud to be taking part. We have to write a speech about our community, and I'm excited to share that Vernon is the newly dubbed Trails Capital of BC. I love hiking."

Piper will be taking part in the ambassador in Lake Cowichan on July 28.