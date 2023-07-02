Annual Funtastic ball tournament and music festival going strong all day today

As Funtastic enters its third day, there is still plenty to see and do.

Held at the DND grounds at the south entrance to Vernon, Funtastic features hundreds of players in the slow pitch tournament and several local bands at the music festival.

Jamie Austin, Funtastic president, said some of the final divisions are wrapping up their games during the day, before the music kicks off this evening.

Headway will take to the stage at 7:30 p.m., with the Shawn Lightfoot Band at 9 p.m. and the Young' Uns at 10:30.

“We've also got a giveaway tonight in the beverage gardens for two floor tickets to Pink, including accommodations in Vancouver as well,” Austin said. “If you are in the beverage garden after 7 with some pink on, you could be in the draw.”

Funtastic has been part of the community for almost 40 years and has given millions to local non-profits.

“Funtastic has a community grant program that we run every year. Local non-profits that have some sporting ties apply for grants,” Austin said. “We have given back probably close to $2.2 million in the last 30 years.”

For more information on Funtastic, visit their website.