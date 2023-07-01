Highway 97A south of Enderby reopens after vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

DriveBC reports the highway has now reopened.

ORIGINAL 1:35 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident has slowed traffic on Highway 97A south of Enderby.

There are unconfirmed reports a pedestrian was struck near the flea market at the south entrance to the North Okanagan community near Canyon Road.

DriveBC is advising motorists to be prepared for delays in the area as the highway has been closed in both directions.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP and BC EHS and will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.