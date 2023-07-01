city
Saturday, Jul 1
Happy Canada Day!
217697
217783
Vernon  

Highway 97A south of Enderby reopens after vehicle incident

Highway 97A reopens

- | Story: 434816

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

DriveBC reports the highway has now reopened.

ORIGINAL 1:35 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident has slowed traffic on Highway 97A south of Enderby.

There are unconfirmed reports a pedestrian was struck near the flea market at the south entrance to the North Okanagan community near Canyon Road.

DriveBC is advising motorists to be prepared for delays in the area as the highway has been closed in both directions.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP and BC EHS and will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

215806
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


210279


Real Estate
4881551
860 Martin
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,900
more details
207885


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Comet
Comet Vernon SPCA >


216823


TheTango.net
Treasures in the trash

Treasures in the trash

Galleries | July 01, 2023

Stars offered Academy membership

Showbiz | July 01, 2023

Best fan moments

Must Watch | July 01, 2023

Man 'finds' a dog skit

Must Watch | July 01, 2023

Weekend Dose

Daily Dose | July 01, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
216197